Timothy John Rochel Sr. a resident and native of Gibson, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula, La on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. A wake will be held at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Gray on Thursday, May 28, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Tim is survived by his wife of 50 years Joana Faye Sonier Rochel; daughters, Jennifer Perez Rochel and Mandy Rochel; sons, Timothy Rochel Jr. and James Rochel; and two grandsons, Henry James Rochel and Mateo Alfonso Perez Rochel.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Carlos Rochel; father, Claude Edward Rochel; brothers, Patrick Rochel and Michael Rochel; and his favorite, Aunt- Margaret Rochel Norton.
Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend who loved the company of his family and friends. He taught Catechism at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He was an Air Force veteran that served during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a true patriot of his country. He was a former Commander of American Legion Post 83 in Lockport.
Tim was President of the local EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 513 in Houma. He earned a bachelor's degree at Nicholls State University. He was also a small business owner, and an all-around Mr. Fix It.
Samart Funeral Home West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020