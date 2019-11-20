Home

Tina Ann Duplantis

Tina Ann Duplantis Obituary
Tina Ann "Beanie" Duplantis, 53, a native and resident of Gray, died at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

There will be no visitation only a small gathering of family who loved her dearly to welcome her home.

She survived by her daughter, Ariel "Muddy" Duplantis; one grandchild, Sevyn; mother, Loretta Duplantis; brothers, Kenneth and wife Tammy Duplantis Jr., and Johnny and wife Michelle Duplantis ; and sister, Roxane and husband William "Billy" Gill; and nieces and nephews, Storm, Shadoe, Stage, Alex, Maegan, Dawson, Spencer, and Keylee.

She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Kenneth "Pyonk" Duplantis; and nieces, Rainey and Stormey Duplantis.

She will be sadly missed, but continuously loved by family.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
