|
|
Tod Michael Loupe, 56, a native of Kraemer, La., and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
Tod is survived by his wife, Tammy Martin Loupe; son, Brent Loupe and wife, Mindy; daughter, Jessica L. Perkins and husband, Brian; mother, Margie Rome Loupe; twin brother, Rod Loupe and wife, Wendy; sister, Cindy Duplantis and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Lucas Loupe, Greyson Loupe, and was expecting his newest grandson, Noah Perkins; in-laws, Nick and Faye Toups Martin; brother-in-law, Jonathan Martin; and sister-in-law, Crystal Zeglin and husband, Christopher.
He loved and cherished all his nieces and nephews, April Loupe, Andre Loupe, Amy D. Guillot, Brayden Loupe, Andre and Emma Loupe, Abigail Guillot, Hayden and Colston Zeglin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Loupe; grandparents, Maurice and Amy C. Loupe, Exso "Chip" and Olive L. Rome; godfather, Jerral Rome; and niece, Traci Duplantis.
Tod loved his wife, Tammy and his children, Brent and Jessica. He adored his grandchildren with all his heart. He was an avid fan of LSU, the K.C. Royals, and the Denver Broncos. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019