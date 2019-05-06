Home

Todd A. Rotolo

Todd A. Rotolo Obituary
Todd A. Rotolo, 52, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday May 8, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.

Todd is survived by his wife, Mary A. Rotolo; sons, Jonathan and Joshua Rotolo; godchildren, Laura LeBlanc, Maci Adams, Jake Adams, and Addisyn Garay; and sisters, Kim Chaisson and Linda Romine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gail Jacobs Rotolo, and Marion and Judy Rotolo.

Todd was a member of the 501st Legion, an online gamer, an avid Star Wars fan, enjoyed children and was a child at heart.

Todd was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Autism Speaks of Louisiana at 713-724-5092.

Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 6 to May 7, 2019
