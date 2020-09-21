Todd Anthony Bergeron

Todd Anthony Bergeron, 35, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at 4:26pm.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 12:00pm with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Todd is survived by his mother, Rosie Morgan and step-father, Clint Morgan; father, Tony Bergeron and wife Zoe; brother, Anthony "T.J." Bergeron Jr.; sister, Haylie Bergeron; step-brothers, Justin Chaisson, Michael Morgan; step-sister, Melanie Morgan Boudreaux and husband Benny; godchild, Alexis L. Bergeron; nephews, Hollis and Hayden Bergeron; god-parents, Randy LeBoeuf and Elene Matherne; grandparents, Julius "NuNu" and Maria Robichaux; Dot Bergeron and Al Boudreaux; step-grandmother, Antoinette "Toni" Morgan; son, Michiah Bergeron; and companion, Brandi Robinson.

Todd is preceded in death by his grandfather, Collins J. Bergeron Jr.; uncle, Julius Robichaux Jr.; cousins, Greg and Derrick LeBlanc; step-grandfather, Clinton Morgan.

Todd was born December 4, 1984 in Houma, La. In his early years Todd participated in recreational football and baseball programs. During the summers he would spend his time trawling with his Paw Paw "Nunu" and Uncle David.

As Todd grew older he went to work for Tesco, Inc and learned the trades of sand blasting and painting. As time progressed he mastered these trades. In his early 20's Todd worked for a few construction yards in the Houma area utilizing his skills.

In his late 20's he decided to change careers and wanted to work on the drilling and workover rigs in south Louisiana. He went to work for Power Torque Services, LLC and became a lead Tong Operator and Torque Turn Technician.

Recently Todd moved to Walker, LA to pursue his life long goal to own his own company. He formed his company B & B Real Deal Services, LLC and started providing residential services in the Baton Rouge area. This was Todd's most rewarding experience.

Todd loved fishing and football in south Louisiana. He was a huge Saints fan. He was a witty, funny, good hearted, hard working young man that will be missed greatly by his family and loved ones.

Family ask for donations to be made in Todd's honor at Assisi Bridge House at 600 Bull Run Rd, Schriever, LA 70395.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Todd Bergeron.

Chauvin Funeral Home ask that mask be worn by family and friends paying their respects at the visitation and service as mandated by CDC and thank you for your cooperation.



