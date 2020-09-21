1/1
Todd Anthony Bergeron
1984 - 2020
Todd Anthony Bergeron, 35, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at 4:26pm.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 12:00pm with burial in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Todd is survived by his mother, Rosie Morgan and step-father, Clint Morgan; father, Tony Bergeron and wife Zoe; brother, Anthony "T.J." Bergeron Jr.; sister, Haylie Bergeron; step-brothers, Justin Chaisson, Michael Morgan; step-sister, Melanie Morgan Boudreaux and husband Benny; godchild, Alexis L. Bergeron; nephews, Hollis and Hayden Bergeron; god-parents, Randy LeBoeuf and Elene Matherne; grandparents, Julius "NuNu" and Maria Robichaux; Dot Bergeron and Al Boudreaux; step-grandmother, Antoinette "Toni" Morgan; son, Michiah Bergeron; and companion, Brandi Robinson.
Todd is preceded in death by his grandfather, Collins J. Bergeron Jr.; uncle, Julius Robichaux Jr.; cousins, Greg and Derrick LeBlanc; step-grandfather, Clinton Morgan.
Todd was born December 4, 1984 in Houma, La. In his early years Todd participated in recreational football and baseball programs. During the summers he would spend his time trawling with his Paw Paw "Nunu" and Uncle David.
As Todd grew older he went to work for Tesco, Inc and learned the trades of sand blasting and painting. As time progressed he mastered these trades. In his early 20's Todd worked for a few construction yards in the Houma area utilizing his skills.
In his late 20's he decided to change careers and wanted to work on the drilling and workover rigs in south Louisiana. He went to work for Power Torque Services, LLC and became a lead Tong Operator and Torque Turn Technician.
Recently Todd moved to Walker, LA to pursue his life long goal to own his own company. He formed his company B & B Real Deal Services, LLC and started providing residential services in the Baton Rouge area. This was Todd's most rewarding experience.
Todd loved fishing and football in south Louisiana. He was a huge Saints fan. He was a witty, funny, good hearted, hard working young man that will be missed greatly by his family and loved ones.
Family ask for donations to be made in Todd's honor at Assisi Bridge House at 600 Bull Run Rd, Schriever, LA 70395.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Todd Bergeron.
Chauvin Funeral Home ask that mask be worn by family and friends paying their respects at the visitation and service as mandated by CDC and thank you for your cooperation.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
23
Service
12:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
September 21, 2020
Your in my heart little cuz. We had some good times in the past all good memories. You may be gone but never forgotten. Aunt Rosie your in my prayers you and Clint. Love y'all.
Donna Gregoire
Family
September 21, 2020
Todd I love you so much ,I will miss you my son, there will not be a day that goes by that i will not think of you and the laughs and great times we had.. None of this seems to be true. Its like a bad dream.. Ya know, Times like this all you want to remember are the great times and fun times we had. Family and Friends come close together and realize just how short of a time we have here with each other. ALWAYS let the people you love hear those words *I LOVE YOU* come from you when you leave from visiting.. You never know if that will be the last time you will get to say it to them.. God has you and I will see you again!!. I LOVE YOU SON!..
Tony Bergeron
Father
