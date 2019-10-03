Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Babin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Michael Babin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Michael Babin Obituary
Todd Michael Babin "Bra," 59, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, with the service to start at 12 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Babin (Hannah); and daughter, Katherine Babin Thompson (Mike); sisters, Dawn Gautreaux (Greg), Angela Babin and Sabrina; and grandchildren, Hunter, Handon, Brenner, Emma and Julia; and nephews, Jonathan and Brennan Gautreaux (Demi).

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Talbot; and grandparents, Kelly and Hilda Talbot.

Todd was a dedicated son and worker. His son holds close his work ethics along with the fishing and hunting lessons that were instilled in him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now