Todd Michael Babin "Bra," 59, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, with the service to start at 12 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Babin (Hannah); and daughter, Katherine Babin Thompson (Mike); sisters, Dawn Gautreaux (Greg), Angela Babin and Sabrina; and grandchildren, Hunter, Handon, Brenner, Emma and Julia; and nephews, Jonathan and Brennan Gautreaux (Demi).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Talbot; and grandparents, Kelly and Hilda Talbot.
Todd was a dedicated son and worker. His son holds close his work ethics along with the fishing and hunting lessons that were instilled in him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
