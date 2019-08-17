Home

Todd Patrick "TJ" Trahan Jr.


1985 - 2019
Todd Patrick "TJ" Trahan Jr., 33, a native and resident of Houma, passed away Aug. 6, 2019.
TJ was survived by his parents, Todd Trahan Sr. and Melinda Turner; daughters, Shaelynn Trahan, Emma and Haisley Toups; brothers, Russell and Ty Trahan; sister, Faith Trahan; grandmothers, Loretta Trahan and Evelyn Turner; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Ashley Scott.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather's Rufus Trahan Jr. and Eddie Russell Turner; brother, Patrick Todd Trahan; and cousin, Nicholas Trahan.
The family would like to thank all friends who supported them in their time of need.
TJ was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
