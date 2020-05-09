|
Todd William Whitney, lifelong resident of Houma, passed away peacefully while sleeping on May 6, 2020, at age 59.
Todd is survived by his children, Tanya Breaux and husband, Bubba, and Traci Whitney and fiancé, Marc; and stepchildren, Derek Authement and wife, Kristy, and Heather Trosclair and husband, Saul; grandchildren, Skylar, Rylee, Alexis, Kinsley, Brynleigh, Juliana, Layken, Logan, Landon, Mavrik, Rother, and Robert "Tutty" Whitney Jr.;sisters, Roxanne Zawadzki and Laurie James; and significant other, Melva Comer.
Todd was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and worked as a hydraulic mechanic for Pneumatic Specialties for over 30 years. He was also a former member of the Houma Hog Chapter and the Bass Club.
Todd loved spending time with his family, fishing, crabbing, playing foosball and working on his truck.
He was a loving father, brother, friend, partner and Pawpaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Bobby" Sr. and Barbara Whitney; and sister, Jodi Laurette Whitney.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Todd Whitney will be held at a later date
The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 11, 2020