|
|
Tom Bill Whatley, 88, a longtime resident of Houma, passed away on June 26, 2019.
Prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Tom is survived by his sons, Bruce Whatley and wife Kim, and Bryan Whatley; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings Priscilla Pope and Sammy Whatley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Whatley; parents Horace Sr. and Hazel Whatley; and siblings Horace Whatley Jr., Dorman Whatley, and Bobbie Faye Lawson.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 27, 2019