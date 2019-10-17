Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom L. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom L. Johnson Obituary
Tom L. "Pretty Face" Johnson, 37, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Harvey, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, with cremation to follow.

Tom is survived by his devoted companion, Kenya Mitchell; father, Jimmy Lacy; mother, Barbara Johnson; sons, Ti'Quan Perry and Ty'Ran D. Williams; step-sons, Joheim and Trevon Mitchell; brothers, David Johnson, Kenny, James, Johnny and Ricardo Lacy; sisters, Charlene Cargo, Deshawn, Sarah, Bety, Shirley, Leona, Marie, and Tracy and Pam Lacy and Barbara Cox; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Honri'Cia Johnson; and sister, Gloria Taylor.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now