Tom L. "Pretty Face" Johnson, 37, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Harvey, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, with cremation to follow.
Tom is survived by his devoted companion, Kenya Mitchell; father, Jimmy Lacy; mother, Barbara Johnson; sons, Ti'Quan Perry and Ty'Ran D. Williams; step-sons, Joheim and Trevon Mitchell; brothers, David Johnson, Kenny, James, Johnny and Ricardo Lacy; sisters, Charlene Cargo, Deshawn, Sarah, Bety, Shirley, Leona, Marie, and Tracy and Pam Lacy and Barbara Cox; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Honri'Cia Johnson; and sister, Gloria Taylor.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019