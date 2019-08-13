|
|
Tom Sledge, 93, a native of Ringgold, La., and a resident of Houma, died Aug. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with the funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Wimberly Memorial Chapel, Pleasant Road in Ringgold. Dr. Nathan Davis from the Coushatta First Baptist Church will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the Wimberly
Cemetery.
Tom is survived by his son, Tommy Sledge and Sonja Pitre of Burg; daughter, Vicki Adams and husband, Nathan of Thibodaux; four grandchildren, Andrew and wife, Jen of Jackson, La.; Jessica Sledge and Micah Leon, Paul Adams of New Orleans; Dan Adams and wife, Annie of Pass Christian, Miss.,; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Sarah; his parents, Loyd and Ada Sledge; and his siblings, Woodrow, Buford, Loyace Hammett and Nelda Beth Golson.
Tom spent his life searching for oil in the United States, Canada and Columbia. He was a loving father, devoted husband, avid LSU fan and a season ticket holder for the Saints. He loved his dog, Tiger, and smoking his pipe.
Tommy and Vicki would like to thank Shelby Boudreaux for the years of love and dedicated care that she has given to Tom. Dr. Russell Henry has been Tom's physician for many years. Also thanks to the Haydel Hospice nurses and staff for the care and support they gave to Tom and our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MacDonell Children's Services in Houma, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019