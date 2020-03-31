|
Tommie Johnson, Sr. an employee of the Terrebonne Housing Authority; departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in New Orleans. He was 70 and a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Graveside service was held at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Tommie is survived by his children, Chase (Shekera), Chasidy, Tommie Jr., Kimberlyn, and Tyler Johnson; stepchildren, Tamika Hyde and Sean Nelson; 10 grandchildren; significant other, Shelia Williams; siblings, Raymond (JoAnn), Michael, Sr. (JoAnn), May Lou, Nellie Ann, Charles, Sr. (Constance) and Rev. Robert, Johnson, Sr. (Tammy); godchildren, Lavern, William, Tamika and Ryan; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Sadie Taylor Johnson.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020