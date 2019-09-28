|
Tommy Allen Frederick, age 57, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 22, 2019. He was a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Gray.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Tommy is survived by wife, Gladys Williams Frederick; daughter, Juliette Frederick and fiancé, Chris Winkles; brothers, Kenneth "Fee" Frederick and wife, Loma, and Terry Barrilleaux; sister, Sheila Stevenson; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and other uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by father, Eddie Joseph Frederick Sr.; mother, Barbara Ann Frederick; and sister, Jacqueline Hebert.
Tommy was a loving husband and "Da".
Tommy was a diesel mechanic for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and animals. He had an amazing personality. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019