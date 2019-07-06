|
Tommy Burke, age 56 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
Tommy attended church at the Grove in Loganville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Jewell L. Davis; and his sister, Tara Davis.
Tommy is survived by his spouse, Heather Dailey of Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Katie Burke of Covington, GA; son, Brandon Burke of Oxford, Ga.; grandchildren, Thomas Burke and Kylie Burke; siblings, Angela and Steve Rainey of Cincinnati, Ohio; Paul and Denise Burke of Houma; James and Tracie Burke of Conyers, Ga.; Laura Love of Martinsville, Ohio; Tommy and Bonnie Davis of Fairfield, Ohio; and numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Ga.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 6 to July 8, 2019