Tommy G. Morgan, 69, a native of Tyler, Texas and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
A visitation will be held in honor of "The Gold Man" on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 12 p.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery - Thibodaux, La.
He is survived by his sons, Tommy Glyn Morgan Jr. of Wilmington, N.C.; Larry James Moore Jr. and Joshua James Moore of Houma, La.; daughters, Tammy Morgan Brown of Salisbury, N.C., and Jennifer Morgan Haas of Thibodaux, La.; grandchildren, Chandler, Gabrielle, Cameron and Karina Brown; Ethan and Israel Scherm; Logan "Buck" Morgan; Mia and Ashton "Tonka" Haas; Austin, Dylan "Digga" and Alexyn Moore; Jonathon and Trevor Lirette; Victoria and Kaitlyn Rhodes; and Jacob Portier; brothers, Mike Morgan of Indiana and Billy Morgan of Oklahoma; sisters, Linda Massey of Arkansas, Vicki Lovett and Debbie Covington of Oklahoma and Linda Cunningham of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Luke Morgan; parents, Arthur and Helen Morgan; and his brother, Randy Morgan of Illinois.
He might be preceded in death by his dog Precious, wherever she may be.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, tolerating his actual children, micromanaging Leif's cooking and loving his family and friends. His favorite pastime was collecting antiques and buying and selling silver and gold.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019