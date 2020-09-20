Tommy Gannon

Logansport - Tommy Gannon, 82, a native of Logansport, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on September 9, 2020.

A small memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with the service starting at 11:00am at the Bayou Blue Church of Christ 143 Ida Street (Bayou Blue) Houma, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Leray Gannon; son, Chad Gannon and wife Crystal; daughter, Dorian "Dory" Perkins and husband Ashley; brothers, Jerry Gannon and wife Bobbie, Kenneth Gannon and wife Nora Mae; sisters, Karen Trosclair and husband Joe, Glenda Cawthorn; grandchildren, Jayda, Hannah, Aydia, Bryce, Shelby, Hunter, Brody, Kyler, Ryley.

He was preceded in death by his son, Trevor Gannon; parents, Daniel Gannon and Vernell Roberts Gannon; brothers, John Gannon and Dan Gannon; sisters, Billie Gannon and Omega Mullen.

Tommy enjoyed fishing, singing, and playing guitar. He devoted his life to Christ teaching and preaching the Gospel every chance he had.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.



