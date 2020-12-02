Tommy James Bergeron, Sr.

Tommy James Bergeron, Sr. age 53, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a gathering in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 Hwy. 311 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 AM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Tommy is survived by his fiancé, Tina Guidry, mother, Janet Ann Fazzio Bergeron, sons, Tommy Bergeron, Jr. and Travis J. Bergeron; brother, Daniel J. Bergeron, Jr., grandchildren, Baeleigh and Reese Bergeron.

Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Joseph Bergeron, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Vincent C., and Zenobia Dupre Fazzio; paternal grandparents, Alvin J. Sr., and Vivian Theriot Bergeron; aunt, Annie Fazzio LeBoeuf and husband Harris LeBoeuf, uncle; Vincent Charles Fazzio and wife Linda Blanchard Fazzio, cousin; Lynn Michael LeBoeuf, and other numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tommy worked many years oilfield as a salesman. He was a proprietor of T and T Mobile music, He enjoyed riding his motorbike and was a 1985 graduate of Vandebilt High School. He also was a D.J. and loved music. Anyone who knew Tommy, knew that he would always make you laugh and was quite a jokester. Tommy will be dearly missed by all whose heart he touched and forever loved.

A sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and Nurses from Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, Terrebonne General Medical Center and Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

We will be following Covid restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tommy Bergeron, Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store