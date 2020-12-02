1/1
Tommy James Bergeron Sr.
1967 - 2020

Tommy James Bergeron, Sr. age 53, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a gathering in the Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 Hwy. 311 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 AM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Tommy is survived by his fiancé, Tina Guidry, mother, Janet Ann Fazzio Bergeron, sons, Tommy Bergeron, Jr. and Travis J. Bergeron; brother, Daniel J. Bergeron, Jr., grandchildren, Baeleigh and Reese Bergeron.
Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Joseph Bergeron, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Vincent C., and Zenobia Dupre Fazzio; paternal grandparents, Alvin J. Sr., and Vivian Theriot Bergeron; aunt, Annie Fazzio LeBoeuf and husband Harris LeBoeuf, uncle; Vincent Charles Fazzio and wife Linda Blanchard Fazzio, cousin; Lynn Michael LeBoeuf, and other numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tommy worked many years oilfield as a salesman. He was a proprietor of T and T Mobile music, He enjoyed riding his motorbike and was a 1985 graduate of Vandebilt High School. He also was a D.J. and loved music. Anyone who knew Tommy, knew that he would always make you laugh and was quite a jokester. Tommy will be dearly missed by all whose heart he touched and forever loved.
A sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Doctors and Nurses from Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, Terrebonne General Medical Center and Cardiovascular Institute of the South.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
We will be following Covid restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tommy Bergeron, Sr.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Gathering
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
DEC
5
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

December 2, 2020
Did many a wedding with Tommy over the years, great and crazy guy. Prayers to the family, may he rest in peace
Grant Dupre
Friend
December 1, 2020
My heart goes out to Tommy's mother, children and fiancé. I went to Vandebilt and graduated with Tommy. He was a really great guy, always friendly and yes really funny. My prayers go out to you all as this new journey is put before you. May God carry you all though this difficult time. I know Tommy will be watching over you all. God bless!
Jill Theriot
Friend
December 1, 2020
Prayers to the family!
Amy Bergeron
December 1, 2020
Ms. Janet, I am so sorry for your loss. I have not seen Tommy much since high school (mainly just for high school reunions). I did talk with him on Facebook, and enjoyed every moment I spent with him at those reunions. He stayed the same funny guy he was in high school. I will never forget riding with him to school every day, and going in early to work out at the YMCA. We used to work out, then go eat a dozen donuts at Tastee Donuts before school. He always had a way to make me laugh. I will always miss him.
Clay McGuyer
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about your son Tommy. Sending condolences and prayers to you and your family.
Suzanne Guidry
Friend
