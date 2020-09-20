Tommy "Meatball" Pitre, Sr.

Raceland - Tommy "Meatball" Pitre, Sr., 69, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away with leukemia on Friday, September 18, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Tommy Pitre, Jr. and Tyson Pitre (Kissy); grandchildren, Jade and Rhea Pitre; great grandchildren, Aayhlia, Jayden, Faith and Hope; parents, Hilton and Audrey Pitre; brothers, Charles and Robert Pitre and sisters, Susan Gervais, Linda Levron and Patricia Chiasson and his dogs, Remi and Max.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Coty Pitre.

Tommy enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store