1/1
Tommy "Meatball" Pitre Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy "Meatball" Pitre, Sr.
Raceland - Tommy "Meatball" Pitre, Sr., 69, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away with leukemia on Friday, September 18, 2020.
He is survived by his sons, Tommy Pitre, Jr. and Tyson Pitre (Kissy); grandchildren, Jade and Rhea Pitre; great grandchildren, Aayhlia, Jayden, Faith and Hope; parents, Hilton and Audrey Pitre; brothers, Charles and Robert Pitre and sisters, Susan Gervais, Linda Levron and Patricia Chiasson and his dogs, Remi and Max.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Coty Pitre.
Tommy enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved