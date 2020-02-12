|
Tony Joseph Guidry, 51, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 6 p.m. until the religious service at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Private burial will follow at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Guidry; children Tiffany Guy and husband Glenn, Tony Guidry II and Trinity Guidry; grandchild Paislynn Guy; siblings Elgy Guidry III, Clint Guidry, Troy Guidry and Daniel Levron II; father, Elgy Guidry II and wife, Vickie Guidry; mother, Rita Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Paisley Eunice Guidry; siblings Tina Guidry and Mickey Guidry; niece Haley Guidry; and grandparents.
He was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He really enjoyed listening to live music and being on the water, fishing. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020