|
|
Tony Portero, 91, a native Columbia, Mississippi and resident of Houma, passed away on June 2, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 11 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray. Religious service will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Georgia Brock Portero; children, Dottie Donaldson (Larry), Patty LaBruyere (Darryl), Susan Daigle (Bobby), Kenneth Portero (Elma), Paul Portero, Peggy Fazzio (Barry) and Douglas Portero (Ramona); brothers, Duane and Charles Portero; sister, Patty Morris; sister-in-law, Martha Parker; brother-in-law, Raymond O. Brock; grandchildren, Larry Donaldson III, Matthew LaBruyere, Brad Daigle, Chad Daigle, Steven Portero, Ben Fazzio, Taylor Portero, Kristy Fazzio, Dustin Bice, Ryan Bice and Jennifer Tobin; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Antonio Portero Jr. and Ida Belle Tatum Portero; and sisters, Mary Cook and Nancy Lowery.
He was a Navy World War II veteran.
Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 5 to June 6, 2019