Tracy Joseph LeBlanc Sr., 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born, July 16, 1942, he was a native and resident of Houma.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, February 16, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Victoria "Vicki" Dagate LeBlanc; sons, Tracy "T.J." LeBlanc Jr., and Ricky LeBlanc Sr. and wife, Leslie; daughter, Denise Holliday and husband, David; grandchildren, Ricky LeBlanc Jr. and wife Kayla, Sister Anna Maria, Jacob LeBlanc, Hannah LeBlanc, Brett Wright, and Dawson Holliday; great-grandchildren, Addiline, Archer, and Karoline LeBlanc; brother, John "Johnny" LeBlanc; brother-in-law, David Ledet; mother-in-law, Maudry D. Dagate; sister-in-law, Rhonda Dagate Luke and husband, Patrick; and brother-in-law, Vincent Dagate Jr. and wife, Sally.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Lorene Upchurch LeBlanc; sister, Jane LeBlanc Ledet; and father-in-law, Vincent Dagate Sr.
Tracy was an avid bass fisherman. He was a past member of the Terrebonne Black Bass Club, Schriever Bass Club and Hunt Bass Club.
The family would like to thank the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice, Bayou Home Care and Dr. Brian Matherne for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Maria Immacolata Catholic Church or organization of your choice.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019