Travis Jude Bergeron, 48, a native of Houma and resident of Odessa, Texas passed away on Dec. 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray. The burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
He is survived by his spouse, Vicki Bergeron; son, Bryson Jude Bergeron; brothers, Clark Bergeron (Anette) and Cale Bergeron (Jennifer); sister, Bonnie Brien; grandson, Kason Jude Bergeron; granddaughter, Kinzie Lyn Guidry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark Bergeron Sr. and June Marie Ledet; and grandmother, Mary Virginia Callahan.
He was a hard worker who loved watching the Saints and LSU.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020