Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Travontae Williams

Travontae Williams Obituary
Travontae "Vont" Williams departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was 22, a native of Labadieville and a resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux. Visitation will resume from 12 p.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7 at Moses Baptist Church in Thibodaux. Burial in St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery.

Travontae is survived by his mother, Tora W. Broomfield (Kenneth); father, Keith Miller; fiancé, Calnasia Duncan; sons, Jakye' Moore and Travontae Williams Jr.; brothers, Deontae and Trayon Williams; sister, Torionn Williams; maternal grandparents, Gertrude and Lloyd Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alberta Naquin and Samuel Green.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 5 to June 6, 2019
