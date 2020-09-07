Tremaine Mack

Tremaine "T-Mack" Mack, 16, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. until service time, at Community Bible Church in Cut Off. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with procession following to his burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off.



Tremaine is survived by his parents, Jovan Shardea Mack and Keith J. Pointdexter; sisters, Destany, Shelby, and Serenity Mack and Kemyra Pointdexter; brother, Derin Pointdexter; and godchild, Ja'saih Mack.



He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Mom Pat and Murriel Mack Jr.



T-Mack played football and basketball at LCO and had started at SLHS. He had a vibrant smile, personality and soul and brightened the lives of everyone that met him. He had the pure heart of an Angel and stayed positive at all times.



Services by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store