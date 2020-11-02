1/1
Tressy Ann Malbrough Billiot
Tressy Ann Malbrough Billiot, 53, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on October 30, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for the immediate family.
She is survived by her parents, Claude and Rose Malbrough; sisters, Robin Francis, Cherri Luke and husband Gerard Luke; brothers, Tracy, Jacob and Jason Malbrough; brother-in-laws, Farren (Tina), Ronnie, and Rodney Billiot; sister-in-law, Brenda; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferrell Billiot; nephew, Victor Billiot; maternal grandparents, Rita and Lester Bergeron; paternal grandparents, Augustine and Clementine Malbrough; sister-in-law, Debra; mother-in-law, Dora Billiot; and father-in-law, Nolan Billiot.
She loved to spend her time playing with her great nieces and nephews, and listening to music!
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
