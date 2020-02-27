|
Tressy Molinere, 52, a native of Natchez, Miss. and resident of Montegut, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020.
A memorial service will be held in her honor from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Faith Family Church in Chauvin.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick Molinere; sons Jody LeBouef and wife Kayla, Brandon Molinere and wife Whitney and Ryan Molinere and wife Kendra; daughter Brandi Himel and husband Michael; sister Michelle Crumbaugh; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Harvey; grandmother Dorothy Gerald; uncle Charles Gerald; father-in-law Lindsey Molinere; and mother-in-law Mable Molinere.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020