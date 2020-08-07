1/1
Trevor James Sanchez
Trevor James Sanchez, 23, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, Aug. 10, at Victory Life in Lockport. Religious services will be at 12 noon, with burial to follow in St. Hilary Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Herman Sanchez (Cathy Kiger) and Mona Sanchez (Lance Cadiere); grandparents, Mark and Margaret Boudreaux; uncles, Malcolm Boudreaux, and Sherman Sanchez; and aunts, Brenda Avila, Linda Davaine and Charlene Ledet.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman Sr. and Dorothy Sanchez; uncles, Roy Sanchez and Norman Sanchez Jr.; and aunts, Shirley Truxillo, Melanie Yates and Mindy Boudreaux.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
