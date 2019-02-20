|
Trevor R. Gannon, 53, a native of Houma and a resident of Donner, passed away Feb. 18, 2019.
A private service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his daughters, Bryce and Shelby Gannon; parents, Tommy and Gloria LeRay Gannon; brother, Chad Gannon; sister, Dory Perkins; nephews, Hunter, Brody and Kyler Gannon; and nieces, Jayda, Hannah, Aydia Perkins and Ryley Gannon.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019