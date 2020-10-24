Troy Anthony Lyons

Chauvin - Troy Anthony Lyons, 43, of Chauvin, passed away on October 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Mass of Christian Burial will resume at 12 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by the burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his children, Madison Lyons Marie and husband Dallas, Tanier Lyons, Kayleigh Lyons, Kendrick Verrett, and Mallory Lyons; grandchildren, Kaydence Marie and Dallas Marie Jr.; parents, Mac and Sadie Lyons; siblings, Rechel Bergeron and husband Barry, Jeromy Lyons and wife Stacy, and Christina Lyons; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paola and Ezilda Lyons, and Wallace and Edith Dugas; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Troy loved his life, spending time with his family and fishing.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



