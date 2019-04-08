|
Troy Deroche, 39, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma, passed away April 4, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, with the Mass to start at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg.
He is survived by his mother, Susan Falgout; brother, Jason Deroche (Heather); nieces, Jolie and Lily Deroche; grandparents, Raymond and Constance Falgout; and father, Kenneth Deroche.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019