Troy "Lil Shue" Jones departed this life on Tuesday, April 9, at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 48, a native of Klotzville and a resident of Plattenville.
Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Virginia Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial in church cemetery.
Troy is survived by his wife, Tina T. Jones; his father, Clarence Jones Sr.; sons, Troy Jones Jr., Trey Jones, and Donovan Elder; daughter, Alexis Jones; brothers, Clarence Jones Jr. Michael Jones (Rapheal), and Jerome Jones (Darline); and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Enola Jones.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019