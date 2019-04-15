Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Resources
Troy Jones Obituary
Troy "Lil Shue" Jones departed this life on Tuesday, April 9, at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He was 48, a native of Klotzville and a resident of Plattenville.

Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at Virginia Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial in church cemetery.

Troy is survived by his wife, Tina T. Jones; his father, Clarence Jones Sr.; sons, Troy Jones Jr., Trey Jones, and Donovan Elder; daughter, Alexis Jones; brothers, Clarence Jones Jr. Michael Jones (Rapheal), and Jerome Jones (Darline); and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Enola Jones.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
