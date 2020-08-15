1/1
Troy Joseph Rodrigue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Joseph Rodrigue, 50, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his nephew, Kevin Michael Reed II.

Troy was one of the kindest and happiest people you could ever meet. He was always in high spirits and brought the spirits of those closest to him up, too. He will be deeply missed by many.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved