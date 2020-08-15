Troy Joseph Rodrigue, 50, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.



He is survived by his nephew, Kevin Michael Reed II.



Troy was one of the kindest and happiest people you could ever meet. He was always in high spirits and brought the spirits of those closest to him up, too. He will be deeply missed by many.



Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store