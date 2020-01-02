|
Troy "Whomp" Raley, 57, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Choupic, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 3 p.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Thibodaux Funeral Home Chapel. Religious service will take place at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Wendy F. Raley; daughters, Tory R. Baudoin (Terry) and Lea Raley; grandchildren, Abbigayle, Anthony, and Nevaeh Baudoin; mother, Joy Broussard; and siblings, Crystal Trahan, Annette Raley, Buffy Knoblock and Brent Broussard.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Gus Broussard; sister, Penny Raley; nephew, Leon Trahan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Walterine "TuTu" and Arthur Ford.
He was a die-hard Saints and LSU fan. He enjoyed fishing with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020