Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Raley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Raley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Raley Obituary
Troy "Whomp" Raley, 57, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Choupic, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 3 p.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Thibodaux Funeral Home Chapel. Religious service will take place at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Wendy F. Raley; daughters, Tory R. Baudoin (Terry) and Lea Raley; grandchildren, Abbigayle, Anthony, and Nevaeh Baudoin; mother, Joy Broussard; and siblings, Crystal Trahan, Annette Raley, Buffy Knoblock and Brent Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Gus Broussard; sister, Penny Raley; nephew, Leon Trahan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Walterine "TuTu" and Arthur Ford.

He was a die-hard Saints and LSU fan. He enjoyed fishing with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -