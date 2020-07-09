Troy Williams departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. He was 41, a native and resident of Napoleonville.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Williams and Southall Chapel in Napoleonville. Burial in Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery.



Troy is survived by his brothers, Joseph Cargo, Nathaniel Cargo (Shelisa), Anthony Williams, Percy Williams and Andrew Williams; sister, Lakresha Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Debra Williams and Joseph Cargo; brothers, Steven and Thaniel Cargo; and sister, Shavone Williams.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.





