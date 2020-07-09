1/1
Troy Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Williams departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. He was 41, a native and resident of Napoleonville.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Williams and Southall Chapel in Napoleonville. Burial in Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery.

Troy is survived by his brothers, Joseph Cargo, Nathaniel Cargo (Shelisa), Anthony Williams, Percy Williams and Andrew Williams; sister, Lakresha Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Debra Williams and Joseph Cargo; brothers, Steven and Thaniel Cargo; and sister, Shavone Williams.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved