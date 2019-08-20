Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Tyraneka Antoine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyraneka Rochelle Johnson Antoine

Tyraneka Rochelle Johnson Antoine Obituary
Tyraneka Rochelle Johnson Antoine, 38, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:41 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Chucky Antoine: sons Devonte and Aman Johnson; daughters Shyranisha, Tyriel and Germasia Johnson; grandson Semaj Johnson; mother Diane Singleton; brothers Herman Jr., Bernell and Jonathan Johnson; and sisters Lateacha Barrow (Jamie), Sheneka Johnson and Tracy Johnson (Vonkinion).

She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Johnson Sr.; sisters Shamira and Tamira Johnson; paternal grandparents Hillard and Lillie Mae Johnson; and maternal grandparents Donald and Thelma L. Singleton.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
