|
|
Tyrone Elliot Tardieff, 49, a native Thibodaux, La., and resident of Houma La., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
A Memorial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, La.
Tyrone is survived by his siblings, Marcus Jr., LaShunda, Nadira, Oprah and Camille Tardieff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus Sr. and Ella Louise Gasery Tardieff; brother, Terrance Tardieff; grandparents, Joseph Tardieff and Harriet Scott (paternal) and Johnell and Lilly Gasery (maternal).
Tyrone was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St., is in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020