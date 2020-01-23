Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
617 Bond St
Houma, LA 70360
504-522-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyrone Elliot Tardieff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyrone Elliot Tardieff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyrone Elliot Tardieff Obituary
Tyrone Elliot Tardieff, 49, a native Thibodaux, La., and resident of Houma La., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

A Memorial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, La.

Tyrone is survived by his siblings, Marcus Jr., LaShunda, Nadira, Oprah and Camille Tardieff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus Sr. and Ella Louise Gasery Tardieff; brother, Terrance Tardieff; grandparents, Joseph Tardieff and Harriet Scott (paternal) and Johnell and Lilly Gasery (maternal).

Tyrone was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Gertrude Geddes Willis- Terrebonne Funeral Home, 617 Bond St., is in charge of service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyrone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis-Terrebone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -