Tyrone P. Dominique Sr. Obituary
Tyrone P. Dominique Sr., 67, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at First Baptist Church of Larose. Religious services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery in Gheens.

He is survived by his son, Tyrone Dominique Jr. (Wendy); daughter, Kellie Dominique; grandchildren, Allie and Lily Dominique and Noah Ougel; brother, Russell Dominique Jr. (Mary); niece, Amelia Ward (Eric); and great-nephews, Aiden and Devin Ward.

He was preceded in death by his son Damian "DD" Dominique; parents, Russel Sr. and Linda Dominique; and brother, Jerome Dominique.

The family would like to thank the staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice and most especially his caregivers, Monique Breaux, Donna Clark, Ellen Anselmi and Rose Hebert, for their care, compassion and support.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
