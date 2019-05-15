|
|
Uda Mae Blanchard Foret, age 83, a native of Houma and resident of Raceland, died on May 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Nativity Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. in St. Mary's Nativity Church.
She is survived by sons, Timothy (April) and Troy (Cindy); two daughters, Teresa "Tessie" Daigle (Darrel) and Trudy Barrios (Dean); grandchildren, Jake (Keri), Blake (Lanee), Jude, Ariel and Ashlyn; and great-grandchildren, Joslyn and Kye.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm; parents, Curtis and Azora Toups Blanchard; two brothers, Donald and James Curtis Blanchard; and two sisters, Dolores Usie and Juanita Stilwell.
She was a child of God, and loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2019