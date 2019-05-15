Home

Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary's Nativity Church
Raceland, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Nativity Church
Raceland, LA
Uda Mae Blanchard Foret Obituary
Uda Mae Blanchard Foret, age 83, a native of Houma and resident of Raceland, died on May 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Nativity Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. in St. Mary's Nativity Church.

She is survived by sons, Timothy (April) and Troy (Cindy); two daughters, Teresa "Tessie" Daigle (Darrel) and Trudy Barrios (Dean); grandchildren, Jake (Keri), Blake (Lanee), Jude, Ariel and Ashlyn; and great-grandchildren, Joslyn and Kye.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm; parents, Curtis and Azora Toups Blanchard; two brothers, Donald and James Curtis Blanchard; and two sisters, Dolores Usie and Juanita Stilwell.

She was a child of God, and loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2019
