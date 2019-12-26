|
Ula Gautreaux Himel, 94, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne H LeBlanc and husband, Michael; grandson, Jacob LeBlanc; granddaughter, Jeni Duet and husband, Justin; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Lili Windham, and Benjamin and Brady LeBlanc; sister, Eunice G. Ponvelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Devezin Himel Jr.; parents, Raphael and Cora Gautreaux; and brothers, Herman and Robert Gautreaux.
Ula's greatest joy in life was taking care of and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Special thanks to the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab and St. Catherine's Hospice for the loving care she received from all.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019