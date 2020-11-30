Ulysse "Butch" Boudreaux
Matthews - Ulysse "Butch" Boudreaux, 96, a native of Matthews, resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and Friday, December 4, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 8:00am until 10:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 10:30am on Friday, December 4, 2020. Burial will take place after services in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport, LA.
Butch was a taxi-cab owner/operator from 1943 until 1961 when he went to work in the oilfield. He was a casing crew pusher/supervisor, some would say "a legend in his time", until his retirement from Sladco, Inc. in 1989.
He was a hardworking, loving husband, and loving father/grandfather. He loved fishing, traveling, watching westerns, playing the harmonica, and reading about history. He never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing his wisdom and life experiences with everyone. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by 5 children; Glenn Boudreaux and wife Geraldine, Charlotte Harvey, Kenton Boudreaux Sr. and wife Lydia, Tamaria "Tammy" LeCompte and husband Myron, Claudine Pitre and husband Robert.
Paw Paw Butch has 12 grandchildren; Sheila Oncale, Gregory Boudreaux, Belinda LeBoeuf, Jackie Wells, John LeBoeuf, Sue-Lin Boudreaux, Kely Boudreaux, Ryan LeCompte, Tessie Dupre, and Haven Pitre; 30 great grandchildren and one on the way, and 26 great-great grandchildren.
Butch is preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Lou Jean Boudreaux, his parents; Robert Boudreaux and Irene Schouest Boudreaux, siblings; Eve Sampay, Marie Breaux, Antoinette Falcon, Alida Falcon, Idola Portier LeBoeuf, Agnes Louviere, Adam Boudreaux and Ernest Boudreaux, his grandchildren; Candy LeBoeuf, Kenton "Paul" Boudreaux Jr. and Christopher "Chris" Boudreaux.
The family would like to thank Nurses Lacey and Brittany of Notre Dame Hospice for their care, compassion, and support. Special thanks to all the family who contributed above and beyond to honor our crew pusher's final orders.
We will be following Covid restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ulysse Boudreaux.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com
.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360