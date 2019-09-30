Houma Today Obituaries
Una Bergeron Oubre

Una Bergeron Oubre Obituary
Una "Ruth" Bergeron Oubre, age 94, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 12:27 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 12:27 p.m. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, with burial following in church cemetery.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Eugene L. Guidroz Jr. and wife, Connie, Gerald "David" Guidroz, and Vernon F. Oubre and wife, Miriam; daughters, Judy Guidroz Robichaux and husband, Larry, Kathleen Guidroz Cavanna and husband, Larry, and Tammy Oubre Domingue and husband, Ricardo "Ricky;" brother, Joseph C. Bergeron Jr.; sister, Glenda Bergeron Positerry; 21 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Louis Guidroz Sr.; second husband, Vernon "V.J." Joseph Oubre Jr.; parents, Joseph Columbus Sr. and Bernadette "Emsie" Engeron Bergeron; sisters, Rita and Irma Bergeron; sister-in-law, Eula Bergeron; brother-in-law, Lloyd Positerry Sr.; and great-great-grandson, Davin Bone.

Ruth was a lifetime parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a past member of East Park Ladies Auxiliary and Krewe of Flames. She enjoyed playing bingo, having coffee with family and friends at the round table, and making biscuits for her brother and sister in the morning. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She will be greatly missed by all the hearts she touched.

Special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice staff for their compassionate care. Also, special thanks to family members Crystal Blanchard, Chelsey Domingue, and Tammy Domingue for their loving care of Ruth.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
