Una Lapeyrouse Arcement, age 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Chauvin.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Una is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Arcement; children, Ronny Arcement and wife Tina, Andi Oney and husband Larry, and Lainie Arcement; grandchildren, Lauren Valencia and husband Michael, Paige Arcement, Grace Arcement and Alex Oney; sisters, Viona Chabert and Ouida Lirette; brother, Tillman Lapeyrouse; and sisters-in-law, Heddy Lapeyrouse and Cindy Lapeyrouse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Abbey and Florence Robichaux Lapeyrouse; and brother, Lloyd Lapeyrouse.
Una was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Una was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church for many years where she served the Lord faithfully.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019