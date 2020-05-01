|
Una Mae "Poochie" Boudreaux, 82, a resident of Lockport, passed away on Wednesday, April
29, 2020.
Poochie's family will hold a memorial ceremony at a later date to celebrate her life.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Boudreaux, Chris Boudreaux (Lori) and Lonnie Boudreaux
(girlfriend, Julie Roper); grandchildren, Mykah Carlisle (Russell), Randy Boudreaux II (Candace), Jarell Boudreaux (Tricia), Kandice Robinson (Bradley), Kent Boudreaux, Tiffany Boudreaux, Allie Downey (Jack) and Katie Boudreaux (her loving devoted caregiver); great-grandchildren, Max Carlisle, Jaxton and Valek Boudreaux, Aubrey Sampey, Knox Boudreaux, Landon Flice, Kodi and Peyton Boudreaux and Nikki Thibodaux; daughter-in-law, LouAnna Boudreaux; and brother, Byron Bergeron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Paul Boudreaux; parents, Abel Sr. and Rita
Bergeron; brother, Abel Bergeron Jr.; and sisters, Elsie Plaisance and Betty Bourg.
Poochie was a passionate collector of Coca Cola memorabilia, depression glass and antiques.
She volunteered her time at the Holy Savior Ministry thrift store. She loved garage sales and
flea markets. Her Sunday family dinners were an event that will long be remembered and
missed by her family. She will always be loved and dearly missed by her family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 2, 2020