Una Mae Rhodes Whitney Johnson, age 88, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. Burial will be held in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Una is survived by her sons, David P. Whitney, Kevin R. Whitney, Randy M. Whitney and wife, Freida, Jamie S. Whitney, and Todd M. Whitney and wife, Kitty; daughters, Sandra Whitney Chaisson and husband, Matthew, Debra Whitney Totina and husband, Dr. Albert Totina, Laurie Whitney LeBlanc and husband, Mervyn and Connie Whitney Ledet and husband, Tommy; brother, Russell Rhodes; sister, Betty Rhodes Leonard and husband, Ellis; grandchildren, Brett Whitney, Chad Whitney, Derek Chaisson, Hayley Chaisson Russo, Dr. Alisha Totina Dillard, Andrea Totina Costello, Lorie Whitney Stewart, Kelsey Whitney, Chase Whitney, Dan LeBlanc, Lacie LeBlanc Picou, Tyler LeBlanc, Robert Whitney and Max Whitney; and 18 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Palmer Johnson; former husband, Robert Anthony Whitney; parents, Druby Joseph and Velma Marie Rhodes; brother, Charles "Buddy" Rhodes; sister-in-law, Wilma Rhodes; and grandson, Judd Michael Chaisson.



Una was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was grateful for each day on earth, enjoyed God's blessings…. A beautiful sunset, sounds of nature, birds singing, flowers blooming and the sound of the rain. She enjoyed using her talents to create her garden, plants, bird houses and décor, reflecting the seasons of winter, spring, summer and fall.



Una's nine children were her pride and joy.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019