Una Wilhite "Marie" Pesnell

Una Wilhite "Marie" Pesnell Obituary
Una "Marie" Wilhite Pesnell, age 99, passed away at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was a native of Clay and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Mulberry Baptist Church on Saturday, March 29 beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Monday, March 2 in Ruston.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Cecilia Ann Cox and husband Glenn and Dorothy Louise Wilson and husband David; grandchildren Dr. Doni Marie Wilson, Douglas Lamar Wilson and wife Abby and Laura Ann Cox Latham and husband Jeffery; and great-grandchildren Alexis Latham Klassen and husband Steven, Gunnar Latham, Grace Latham, Ryker Latham and Christopher Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Raymond Cecil Pesnell; parents Wilbur Ford and Clarice Estelle Tomlinson Wilhite; granddaughter Tracy Lynn Cox Hawke and husband Gary; brother Howard Wilhite and wife Velaska; and sister Gladys Wilhite.

Marie was a charter member of Mulberry Baptist Church. She dedicated her life in working with children in school and church, which included 30 years as a teacher in Terrebonne Parish Public Schools. She also worked in many capacities within the church and was a faithful, loving and giving servant of the Lord. Her motto was "kindness and love opens many doors." Marie graduated from Louisiana Tech University, and her name was published in Personality of the South in recognition of success in her profession as an educator. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mulberry Baptist Church.

The family extends our sincere appreciation and love to all who helped her in her declining years.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
