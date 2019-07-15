|
Urgin Thibodeaux, 87, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Urgin, "Sam" to family is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Doris Simoneaux Thibodeaux; children, Susan Prejean, Tina and husband, Jimmy Coddou, Jan and husband, Patrick Carrier, and Renee and husband, Melvin (Moon) Richard; eight grandchildren, Kelli (Jamie), Monica (Greg), Jayme (Robyn), Kim (Wesley), Hayes (Bridget), Lauren, Hayden (Jamie) and Quinn; and great-grandchildren, Payton (Kelsie), Parker, Claire, Will, Caroline, Charlie, Lily, Beau, Sara Jane, Olivia and Luke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel "Sam" and Emily Thibodeaux.
Urgin was a loving and kind man who adored God and his family and friends. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 284. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, and cooking.
Special thanks to Dr. Chester Boudreaux and staff, Heart of Hospice, Council on Aging, and private caregivers and all of his many friends for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to .
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 15 to July 16, 2019