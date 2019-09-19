|
Vallie Marie LeBouef, 65, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 with the memorial service to start at noon, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
She is survived by her children, Kellie Ledet (James), Shellie Ledet, Sabrina McKinley (Donald Sr.), Nikki Ledet (Jason), Daisy Wadsworth (Larry), PatsyCline Ledet, T-Cline Ledet (Katty) and Crystal Ledet; 29 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; brothers Johnny and Adam LeBoeuf; and sisters Valerie Boudreaux, Rita Faye Chaisson and Sarah Bonvillain.
She was preceded in death by her eight children; three grandchildren; parents Raymond "Yem" and Marie "Hilda" Pellegrin LeBouef; and brothers Frank and Nolan LeBouef.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019