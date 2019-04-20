|
Van Wolfe Jr., 67, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 6775 West Park Ave., Houma.
He is survived by his wife, Ora Lee Harold Wolfe; son, Van Wolfe III; daughter, Tina Daigs (Jerome); stepchildren, Lance, John and Tina Harold; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Preston and Bernard Wolfe; and sisters, Lois W. Banks and Paula Wolfe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Van Wolfe Sr.; mother, Rosa Bell White-Wolfe; brothers, Robert and Anthony Wolfe; and grandparents, Daisy Bell Matthews, Cleona White, Square Wolfe Sr. and Sara Picou Wolfe.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019